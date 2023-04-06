Tennessee statehouse expels Democrat for gun control protest

Tennessee has some of the most relaxed gun control laws in the country. In 2021, the state passed a measure that allows residents over the age of 21 to carry handguns - concealed and unconcealed - without a permit. Lawmakers and gun rights groups are now working to lower that age to 18.There is no system of universal background checks and no "red flag" laws, which are designed to allow authorities to temporarily seize legally owned guns from those found to be a danger to themselves or others.