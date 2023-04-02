Trump 'gearing up for battle' at New York court hearing, lawyer says

Around a dozen of his supporters had gathered outside Mr Trump's Florida home over the weekend, waving "Trump 2024" flags and banners at passing motorists, many of whom honked their horns in support.They were outnumbered at the site by journalists, photographers and camera crews waiting for Mr Trump's departure from New York."We're just here to let him know we have his back," one woman told the BBC. "Just like he's always had ours... he'll go up to New York and beat this very soon."