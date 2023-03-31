Duchess of Sussex: Meghan wins bid to throw out Samantha Markle legal case
- Published
The Duchess of Sussex has won her bid to throw out a US defamation case brought by her half-sister.
Samantha Markle was suing Meghan for alleged defamation and "injurious falsehood" - including Meghan saying she was an "only child" in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.
She was seeking $75,000 (£62,000) in damages.
But a Florida judge dismissed the case, saying Meghan was expressing an opinion - and opinions cannot be proved false.
In court papers, US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell wrote: "As a reasonable listener would understand it, defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings.
"Thus, the court finds that defendant's statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof.... plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove defendant's opinion of her own childhood."
Samantha Markle - who is Meghan's half-sister from father Thomas Markle's first marriage - brought the civil case in March last year.
In it, she alleged Meghan:
- exposed her to "humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale"
- misrepresented their relationship when they were growing up, giving the impression they were "virtual strangers" and she had "no relationship whatsoever with her sister Meghan"
- "falsely and maliciously stated" she was "an only child", when interviewed with Prince Harry by Oprah Winfrey, in 2021
- pursued a "false rags-to-royalty narrative", claiming childhood hardship, which destroyed her half-sister and father's "reputation and credibility"
In the Oprah interview - which was watched by more than 50 million people worldwide - Meghan said she did not really know Samantha, adding: "I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings."
As well as the Oprah TV interview, Samantha Markle - who lives in Florida - alleged the duchess had defamed her by giving information to a 2020 unauthorised biography called Finding Freedom.
But Judge Honeywell also found the duchess could not be liable for the contents of the book because she did not publish it.