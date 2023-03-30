Donald Trump indictment: Ex-US president to be charged over hush money
Former US President Donald Trump will be charged over hush money payments made to a porn star just before the 2016 presidential election.
The details of the charges he will face have not yet been released.
A grand jury voted to indict him on criminal charges, after investigating a $130,000 pay-out to Stormy Daniels in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair. He denies wrongdoing.
Mr Trump is the first serving or former US president to face charges.
He is also being investigated in several other cases.
Mr Trump's attorney, Susan Necheles, confirmed the indictment to CBS News, the BBC's US partner.
He is expected to surrender to authorities next week, a source told the Associated Press news agency.
The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg - who has been pursuing the case - is expected to inform Mr Trump and his lawyers about the indictment shortly.
Mr Trump - who lives in Florida - will be required to appear in New York City for his formal arrest and first hearing in court.
He faces the prospect of having his fingerprints recorded and his mugshot taken, like all defendants in criminal cases.