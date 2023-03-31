'QAnon Shaman' freed early from federal prison
The US Capitol rioter known as the QAnon Shaman has been released early from prison to a halfway house.
Jacob Chansley, 35, was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021. He was originally projected to be released this July.
He has been moved to a "residential re-entry management" facility in Phoenix, Arizona, and is expected be released on 25 May, according to prison records.
He received one of the longest terms handed down to any of the rioters.
Chansley - convicted of a felony count of obstruction - was one of nearly 1,000 criminal defendants charged in the 6 January 2021 riot, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers certified President Joe Biden's election victory.
His lawyer, Albert Watkins, said in a statement that the early release of his client was "appropriate" and he should be "permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law-abiding and enriching life".
With his face paint, horns and bearskin headdress, Chansley - an aspiring actor - became the notorious face of the raid on the seat of American democracy as his picture was beamed around the world.
He recently re-emerged in the national spotlight after Fox News host Tucker Carlson argued the riot was mostly peaceful, airing footage of the self-styled QAnon Shaman wandering the halls of Congress with police officers either escorting him, or making no attempt to bar his way.
Federal prosecutors said Mr Carlson had omitted key parts of Chansley's actions.
Chansley left a note on the dias of the Senate chamber that said: "It's only a matter of time. Justice is coming!"
His alias was a reference to a baseless conspiracy theory whose adherents believe former President Donald Trump was waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles.