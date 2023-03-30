Gwyneth Paltrow ski-crash jury deliberates over who crashed into whom
- Published
Closing arguments have ended and the jury is deliberating in a civil trial over a 2016 ski collision involving US actress Gwyneth Paltrow.
Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, alleges Paltrow crashed into him, leaving him with life-changing injuries.
He is seeking $300,000 (£245,000) in damages.
Ms Paltrow, 50, blames him for the accident. Her lawyers argue he is exploiting her celebrity status.
The Oscar winner is countersuing for $1 plus legal fees.
Ms Paltrow has been present in court every day of her civil trial in Park City, in western Utah.
The room - courtroom B at Park City's Third District Court - was full on Thursday with people waiting to hear closing statements.
Mr Sanderson claims the accident at the upmarket resort left him with brain damage and broken ribs and damaged his relationships with his family.
Ms Paltrow denied being responsible for the accident during her testimony last week.
Thursday's proceedings kicked off half an hour later than usual and were beset with technical difficulties. Dr Richard Boehme, the prosecution's final rebuttal witness, testified virtually via Zoom while on holiday - but was forced to move to a less effective method of testifying via speakerphone.
Dr Boehme argued the defence's biomechanics expert on ski collision had "mischaracterised" the nature of the accident, but also conceded he had not skied in decades and had no expertise in ski accidents.
In their closing argument, Mr Sanderson's lawyer said that Ms Paltrow was "a good person" and "not a liar" but that her version of events did not hold up to scrutiny.
"Terry went out for a fun day of skiing," Robert Sykes said. "He never came back that night as the same person."
His colleague, Lawrence Buhler, added that the defence had skewered his client over his pre-existing health issues but that "he was healthy enough to ski and now he doesn't".
Mr Sanderson's lawyer argued the retired optometrist's life changed and that, in many ways, he was "still on the mountain".
In their own turn, defence lawyers said Ms Paltrow had been "pounded like a punching bag" by a man who "likes to be in the spotlight".
"He hit her, he hurt her and he's not entitled to sue her," said Steve Owens.
His colleague James Egan added that it was hard for Mr Sanderson "to accept the decline he is experiencing" and had "grabbed on to the collision to explain it".
"Ms Paltrow wants him off the mountain too," he said, "but she should not be responsible for the cost".