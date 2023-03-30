Gwyneth Paltrow ski-crash trial hears closing arguments
Closing arguments are under way in a civil trial over a 2016 ski collision involving US actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow.
Retired eye doctor Terry Sanderson, 76, alleges Ms Paltrow crashed into him, leaving him with life-changing injuries.
He is seeking $300,000 (£245,000) in damages.
Ms Paltrow, 50, blames him for the accident, and her lawyers argue he is exploiting her celebrity status.
The Oscar winner is countersuing for $1 plus her legal fees.
She has been present in court every day of her civil trial in Park City, in western Utah.
Mr Sanderson claims the accident at the upmarket resort left him with brain damage and broken ribs and damaged his relationships with his family.
Ms Paltrow denied being responsible for the accident during her testimony last week.