Gwyneth Paltrow trial: Actress denies hit-and-run in ski crash
- Published
Gwyneth Paltrow has denied in court that she caused a 2016 ski collision in Utah that the man suing her says has left him with life-changing injuries.
Terry Sanderson, 76, says the Hollywood actress caused the crash. He is seeking damages of $300,000 (£244,000).
Ms Paltrow, 50, has countersued. On day four of the trial she testified that she thought she was being assaulted.
Lawyers for Mr Sanderson say Ms Paltrow was distracted by her children on the slope, and quickly fled the crash.
"Two skis came in between my skis, and [I heard] a very strange grunting noise," she said, describing how Mr Sanderson, a retired eye doctor, allegedly crashed into her from behind on a beginners' slope at Deer Valley in February 2016.
"Is this a practical joke. Is someone doing something perverted?" she told the court she recalled thinking in that moment.
"He was groaning and grunting in a very disturbing way," she added.
They fell on the ground together, and were almost "spooning", she said.
She later clarified that she was not accusing Mr Sanderson of sexual assault.
The Oscar winner also apologised for screaming a profanity at him after the crash.
"After an incident like that when you feel hurt and violated, unfortunately adrenaline can take over, and emotion as well," she said, explaining her anger at the time.
She also denied that her children were a distraction as she skied at the upmarket Park City resort.
"I was skiing and looking downhill as you do," she said. "And I was skied directly into by Mr Sanderson."