Parents of Michigan school shooter to stand trial for manslaughter

On the day of the shooting, school administrators had a meeting with James and Jennifer Crumbley after finding drawings their son had made that depicted guns and the words, "The thoughts won't stop help me". The school officials asked the parents to get their son counselling within 48 hours, which they agreed to, but they declined to take Ethan home, according to prosecutors. He returned to the classroom with a gun he had taken from an unlocked container at home that he hid in his backpack, prosecutors allege.