Miami Beach: Curfew imposed amid rising chaos and violence
Miami Beach officials will meet on Monday to discuss curfew restrictions for this coming weekend after a state of emergency was declared on Sunday.
A brief curfew was imposed after spring break in the city was punctuated by two fatal shootings over the weekend.
The curfew was in place from midnight on Sunday until 06:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on Monday.
This marks the second year Miami Beach declared a state of emergency related to violence during spring break.
The crowds of people and firearms descending upon the city has "created a peril that cannot go unchecked", despite efforts by the city to keep violence at bay, said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber in a video message released on Sunday.
"We don't want spring break in our city. It's too rowdy, it's too much disorder and it's too difficult to police," he said.
The most recent shooting occurred on Sunday in South Beach - one of Florida's most popular destinations for spring break - according to Miami Beach police.
Police said the victim was shot multiple times by a suspect who appeared to not have any clear motive. The victim died after being rushed to a local hospital.
On Friday night, one male victim was shot and killed and another seriously injured. Crowds fled from restaurants and clubs as the shots were fired, BBC's US media partner CBS reported.
Police detained one person from the scene on Friday and retrieved four firearms.
Mr Gelber said the manager's emergency powers enabling the curfew are limited to 72 hours.
A city commission has planned to meet on Monday to consider possible further restrictions next week, with another curfew likely from Thursday through Monday.
The recent escalating violence and disorder happened despite the last call for alcohol in parts of Miami Beach being shifted from 05:00 to 02:00 after noise complaints from city residents.
It has been common for the city to enact an earlier last orders time during spring break, a week in March when thousands of students descend on the famous southern Florida strip.