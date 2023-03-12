San Diego: Eight dead after boats, possibly used for people smuggling, capsize
At least eight people have died after two boats capsized off the California coast, emergency services have said.
San Diego Fire-Rescue department said a search had begun after the boats got in trouble off Black's Beach, San Diego.
A 911 caller told emergency services she had been on a boat with eight people that made it to shore, but another vessel, carrying eight to 10 people, had capsized.
Local media have reported the boats were suspected to be carrying migrants.
Emergency services from several agencies found two overturned boats with bodies spread over an area of 400 yards (366m). A search operation was still under way on Sunday morning, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.
The San Diego Union-Tribune said the boats were suspected to be smuggling people and reported the search efforts were hampered by thick fog.
It comes as the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in San Diego for the Aukus summit between the US, UK and Australia.
He has recently announced a policy aimed at stopping people from coming to the UK on small boats across the English Channel.
In 2021, four people died and two dozen were injured when a boat go into trouble off the coast of San Diego.