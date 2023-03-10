Robert Blake in pictures: From Hollywood to murder accused

Robert Blake in Los Angeles County Superior Court, on October 31, 2003 in Van Nuys, California when he faced charges in the murder of Bonnie Lee BakelyGetty Images
Robert Blake stood trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court California in 2003 faced with charges in the murder of his wife Bonnie Lee Bakely. He was acquitted, but was later found liable for her death in civil court.
By Emily McGarvey
BBC News

The US actor Robert Blake has died aged 89.

Blake, who started acting at the age of six, was best known for his role as detective Tony Baretta in the 1970s TV series Baretta.

He starred in numerous other films and TV dramas during a career that spanned nearly six decades.

In 2002, he was charged with murdering his second wife Bonnie Lee Bakely.

Acquitted in 2005, he was later found liable for her death by a civil jury and ordered to pay her family $30 million, a move which bankrupted him.

Getty Images
Robert Blake was known for his role in TV crime series Baretta. He won an Emmy award for playing police detective Tony Baretta in the show, which ran from 1975 to 1978. Here he is pictured with his character's pet cockapoo in 1976.
Getty Images
Born in New Jersey, Blake (first from left) began his career as a child actor, appearing in the Our Gang comedy series after his family moved to California.
Getty Images
One of his greatest roles was in the 1967 adaptation of Truman Capote's novel In Cold Blood, in which he portrayed real-life murderer Perry Smith.
Getty Images
He also had a role on the 1985 NBC series Hell Town in which he played a priest working in a tough neighbourhood.
Getty Images
In the film Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here, in 1969, he played alongside Katharine Ross.
Getty Images
He also appeared in the film Money Train in 1995, playing Captain Donald Patterson.
Getty Images
Blake also had a starring role in several films for Paramount Pictures, including Second-Hand Hearts in 1981.

