US Senate blocks controversial Washington DC crime bill
In a rare move, the US Senate has used their right to block Washington DC city laws by halting a criminal reform bill that critics called soft on crime.
The Republican-sponsored Senate bill passed by a vote of 81-14 on Wednesday.
It overturns the DC Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022, which was passed by the Democratic-controlled city council and lowers penalties for some crimes.
It marks the fourth time in history that Congress has overturned a law in the city of 700,000 residents.
Wednesday's Senate measure passed in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives last week with support from 31 Democrats.
The bill now goes to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. He has said he would not veto it, to the surprise of some Democrats in Congress.
Washington DC does not have representation in Congress under the US Constitution, meaning they have no representative who can vote on US federal laws.
Democrats, including President Biden, want the overwhelmingly Democratic city to become America's 51st state, and no longer a non-voting district.
The city bill was the first major overhaul of its criminal code in 100 years.
It was due to take effect in 2025 and reduced maximum sentences for offenses such as carjacking and robbery, and also eliminated mandatory minimum sentencing.
The chairman of the District of Columbia Council tried to pull the bill on Monday, saying the council would try and rework the controversial law.
The move marks the first time in 30 years that Congress has nullified a Washington DC law.
One Democrat who supported the law, Congresswoman Angie Craig from Minnesota, was assaulted last month in the elevator of her DC apartment building.
Mrs Craig, who fought off her attacker by throwing hot coffee on him, called Mr Biden's decision to sign the law the "right" one.
"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own community, and I think the really interesting thing in the process that I'm taking away from my own assault here in D.C. is this intersection of mental illness, of addiction, of homelessness and public safety," she said.
Rates of violent crimes, including homicide, sex abuse and carjackings, have been rising in the city in recent years, according to police data.