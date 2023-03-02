US arrests two for illegally exporting aviation tech to Russia
Two men in the US state of Kansas have been arrested on suspicion of illegally sending aviation technology to Russia.
Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, 59, and Douglas Robertson, 55, owned and operated the KanRus Trading Company.
The two conspired to skirt US export laws to sell sophisticated aviation equipment to Russia, says the US Department of Justice.
If convicted, they face a maximum of 20 years in prison for exporting controlled goods without a licence.