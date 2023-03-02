US Senator Dianne Feinstein in hospital with shingles - report
California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein has been admitted to hospital to be treated for shingles, an aide told the San Francisco Chronicle.
Mrs Feinstein, 89, was diagnosed with the virus, which caused a painful rash, in February and is expected to make a full recovery, the report said.
Shingles often develops in older adults who have had chicken pox. The rash can linger and cause damaging nerve pain.
Mrs Feinstein said last month that she would not seek another term in office.
Shingles is not typically life-threatening, according to medical experts.
Mrs Feinstein has been in California since late February and has missed a dozen votes and two committee hearings since her illness began, her spokesman told the Chronicle.
On Tuesday, her office had announced that she would remain in California because she was "dealing with a health matter".
"I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of the shingles," the senator said in a statement provided to the newspaper on Thursday.
She added that she expects to make a "full recovery" and "hope to return to the Senate later this month".
Mrs Feinstein, who was first elected in 1992, said last month that she would not seek re-election in 2024.
So far, three California members of the House of Representatives have announced bids to replace her.