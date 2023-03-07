Joe Mixon: Police enter NFL star's home after shots reported
- Published
Police searched the home of a top Cincinnati Bengals player late on Monday night after a call reporting possible shots had been fired.
Officers were banging on the door of star Bengals running back Joe Mixon, 26, at around midnight, local media reported.
Crime scene tape appeared around Mr Mixon's home, and a juvenile was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
It's unclear if Mr Mixon was involved. Police left without making arrests.
The extent of the juvenile's injuries has not been disclosed.
Hamilton County Sheriff deputies first arrived at the scene at around 20:30 EST (01:30 GMT) and applied crime scene tape across Mr Mixon's home at around 23:00, according to a Fox local news affiliate.
At least one evidence marker, an indicator of potential evidence for a crime, was placed in the player's yard. A news reporter on the scene said there were multiple evidence markers which he believed were bullet casings from the shots fired.
Local media also reported that deputies were seen "banging on Mixon's door, loudly", identifying themselves and telling Mr Mixon to come out. An officer carrying an envelope of documents arrived at the home at around 01:30 on Tuesday morning, just minutes before several deputies entered with flashlights.
Three more officers reportedly arrived around 02:00 with "note-taking supplies".
The incident occurred just over a month after a warrant was issued for Mr Mixon's arrest on charges of aggravated menacing. The charges were eventually dropped, however.
Mr Mixon has one year left on his contract with the Bengals. In 2021, he had a highlight season and was selected for the Pro Bowl after scoring 13 touchdowns.