'Shots fired' call sends police to home of Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon
- Published
A call reporting shots fired sent police to search the home of a top Cincinnati Bengals player late Monday night.
Local news media reported that officers were banging on the door of star Bengals running back Joe Mixon, 26, near midnight.
Crime scene tape appeared around Mr Mixon's home, and a juvenile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Mr Mixon's involvement remains unknown. Police left without making arrests.
Hamilton County Sheriff deputies first arrived to the scene at around 20:30 EST (01:30 GMT) and applied crime scene tape across Mr Mixon's home at around 23:00, according to local media.
At least one evidence marker, an indicator of potential evidence for a crime, was placed in Mr Mixon's yard. A news reporter on the scene said there were multiple evidence markers which he believed were bullet casings from the shots fired.
Local media also reported that deputies were seen "banging on Mixon's door, loudly", identifying themselves and telling Mr Mixon to come out. An officer carrying an envelope of documents arrived to the home at around 01:30 on Tuesday morning, just minutes before several deputies entered with flashlights.
Three more officers reportedly arrived around 02:00 with "note-taking supplies".
By around 03:20, the tape was removed from around the home.
The extent of the juvenile's injuries has not been disclosed.
The incident around Mr Mixon's home has occurred just over a month after a warrant for Mr Mixon's arrest was issued earlier this year on charges that were eventually dropped.
Mr Mixon has one year left on his contract with the Bengals. In 2021, Mr Mixon had a highlight season and was selected for the Pro Bowl after rushing for 1,205 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns.
Between rushing and receiving, Mixon has run for more than 7,000 yards and scored 50 touchdowns across his six-year career.