Canada grandma helps stop fraud scheme targeting senior citizens

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) said that in 2022, it received fraud and cybercrime reports totalling C$530m in victim losses, up 40% from the year before. That included nearly C$9.2 million lost to emergency scams like Ms Bednarik's, in which a scammer demands money right away. Emergency scams in 2022 were almost four times what they were in 2021, the CAFC says.