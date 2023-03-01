Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has lost her bid for re-election after a campaign in which she came under fire over a crime wave in the city.
She was the first black woman and the first openly gay person to serve as head of America's third-largest city.
The Democrat conceded defeat on Tuesday to two challengers, both Democrats, who will advance to a 4 April run-off vote.
Ms Lightfoot's defeat makes her the city's first one-term mayor in four decades.