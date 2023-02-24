Idaho home where four students were murdered to be demolished
- Published
The home in Idaho where four university students were murdered last year will be torn down in an effort to help bring closure to the grieving community.
The move comes more than three months after the late-night stabbing spree.
University officials said the owner of the home where three of the students lived gave the building to the university.
Police have not released a motive for the suspect, who is awaiting trial, leaving many with unanswered questions.
Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead inside the home on King Street in Moscow on 13 November.
On 30 December, a criminology student was arrested and charged with their murders and burglary. He is due to go trial in June. Prosecutors have yet to describe how the victims, who were found dead in their beds, were targeted.
University of Idaho President Scott Green said the decision to raze the building was made after its owner "offered to give the house to the university".
"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," Mr Green said in a statement on Friday.
"Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene. We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property."
He also announced plans to erect a memorial and "healing garden" at a location to be determined later.
A university spokeswoman told CNN that the school "hopes to demolish the house this semester".
Police collected over 100 pieces of evidence from the home, and took thousands of photographs and 3D scans as part of their investigation.
The 28-year-old suspect was arrested in Pennsylvania - over 2,500 miles (4,000km) from Idaho - at his parents' home.
Childhood acquaintances and former friends have described him as a bully who had abused drugs and harboured dreams of becoming a police officer.
The defendant's lawyer previously said the accused believes he will be exonerated.