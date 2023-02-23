Florida TV journalist killed while reporting on a murder
A TV reporter and a nine-year-old girl were killed and two others shot outside Orlando, near the scene of a murder that had taken place hours earlier.
A second reporter and the girl's mother were also shot by the man suspected in Wednesday's earlier murder.
The two journalists were reporting for Spectrum News 13. It is unclear if they were targeted, Florida officials say.
The suspect was armed when he was arrested and is currently not co-operating with police.