Los Angeles meteorologists marvel at blizzard warnings
- Published
Being a meteorologist in Southern California might seem easy - every day is usually sunny and warm.
But this week's winter storm is challenging the area's forecasters to issue unusual alerts.
Just east of Los Angeles there's been a blizzard warning, unheard of in those parts.
"I have to be totally honest with you guys," one meteorologist told the camera, "I've actually never seen a blizzard warning."
Well this is new and different... @NWSLosAngeles issues a Blizzard Warning for parts of LA! Goes into effect Friday morning. This on top of the winter storm warning already issued. @EvelynTaft keeping us updated on @kcalnews! pic.twitter.com/soTfXwM54F— Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) February 22, 2023
That was Meteorologist Evelyn Taft of station KCAL. She's been covering California weather for nearly 14 years. She stresses this is a bizarre weather event for Southern California, known locally as SoCal. It's "unbelievable", she says.
As much as 5ft (1.5m) of snow could fall in the mountains with wind gusts up to 75mph (121km/h). The lower foothills, like Santa Clarita, will see a rare dusting of snow.
"Never thought that my move to LA would involve storm coverage… with snow," tweeted KCAL anchor Sheba Turk. She shared a video of herself in nearby Lebec, California, as big flakes of snow landed on her jacket. "Look at this," she says. "You see the flurries?"
"I had to stop and get gloves. I didn't even bring gloves to LA with me."
Never thought that my move to LA would involve storm coverage … with snow— Sheba Turk (@ShebaTurk) February 22, 2023
But here we are lol @kcalnews pic.twitter.com/korKY4U4av
Meteorologist Paul Deanno warned his Twitter followers they might start to see snow starting late Wednesday night. That's "not a typo", he said.
“Low Snow” in SoCal is quite rare. What might happen this week is truly historic.— Paul Deanno (@CaliforniaWxGuy) February 22, 2023
Redlands, CA (elevation 1358’), has an outside shot of measurable snow IF a heavier cell moves thru Thursday.
Last time measurable snow fell there? 11/27/1919. Yes, 103 years ago.@kcalnews pic.twitter.com/codjFFhH1q
"First blizzard warning of my career," tweeted Autumn Robinson of Spectrum News 1.
"...In So Cal," she continued. "Cool I guess."
First blizzard warning of my career.— Autumn Robertson (@AutumnRobWx) February 22, 2023
...In SoCal.
Cool I guess. pic.twitter.com/5MlS0636sA
Snow may be rare in Southern California, but the area is no stranger to extreme weather. Wildfires regularly spread through the area, and a years-long drought was just interrupted in January by heavy rains and flooding.
Meteorologists in SoCal and elsewhere say such extreme weather events are likely to grow more severe as the climate changes.