Ohio train derailment: Norfolk Southern ordered to pay for clean-up costs
US authorities have said Norfolk Southern, whose toxin-laden train derailed in an Ohio town, must pay for the clean up or face tough penalties.
The train, which derailed in East Palestine on 3 February, was carrying vinyl chloride and other potentially hazardous substances.
Norfolk Southern is now facing multiple lawsuits filed on behalf of residents, many of whom were forced to evacuate their homes.
It has apologised for the incident.
Speaking at a news conference in East Palestine, the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Michael Regan, said that his agency "will ensure the company is held accountable for jeopardizing the health and safety of this community".
"Let me be clear: Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess they created and for the trauma they've inflicted on this community," Mr Regan added in prepared remarks, first seen by NBC News.
Additionally, the EPA will require that Norfolk Southern find and clean contaminated soil and water supplies and reimburse the EPA for its own cleaning efforts, as well as provide information online for residents and take part in public meetings at the EPA's request.
Failures to comply with these conditions will result in the EPA "immediately" carrying out the tasks. Norfolk Southern will also have to pay three times the cost.
In the aftermath of the derailment, residents of East Palestine have reported ailments including headaches and nausea, and expressed fears that local water supplies are potentially harmful despite the repeated assurances of state, local and federal officials that the water is safe.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Ohio Health Department opened a new clinic for residents who "have medical questions or concerns related to the recent train derailment".
Last week, Norfolk Southern came under intense criticism from East Palestine residents after company representatives failed to appear at a town hall meeting aimed at easing fears.
The company said it was concerned about a "growing physical threat" to its employees from "outside parties" who may have been in attendance.
CEO Alan Shaw has since apologised for the derailment and vowed that the company will "not walk away" from East Palestine.
Former US President Donald Trump plans to visit the town on Wednesday and is expected to criticise the federal government's response to the derailment and chemical spill.