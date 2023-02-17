Suspect in custody after Mississippi mass shooting
At least six people have died in a series of shootings in the US state of Mississippi, according to local media.
All the victims were in close proximity to each other in the small town of Arkabutla, about 45 miles (72km) south of Memphis, in neighbouring Tennessee.
Three victims were found dead inside two houses, while others were found inside a store, in a car and on a roadway.
Police confirmed to BBC News they have a suspected gunman in custody.
The gunman first entered a local store and shot a man, then went to a nearby home where he shot a woman dead and injured her husband, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told Action News 5.
Mr Lance said that deputies spotted the suspect inside a car matching witnesses' descriptions and were able to apprehend the suspect after a brief car chase.
The car chase reportedly ended when the suspect pulled into the driveway of a home on Arkabutla Dam Road that is believed to be where he lives.
Police went on to find four more victims on the same roadway, two found inside a home and two others outside, reports said.
The suspect was "dressed in camouflage with a long gun", an eye-witness told local reporter Kelli Cook.
Another witness - Ethan Chase, a 19-year-old local resident - told WREG-TV that he had seen the gun-toting suspect and that he came outside to check the pulse of the victim who died inside their vehicle.
"This... doesn't happen out here," he said. "This is supposed to be a peaceful place."
Arkabutla has a population of less than 300 people, according to census data.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation.