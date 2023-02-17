Stella Stevens: Poseidon Adventure star dies at 84
- Published
Hollywood actress Stella Stevens, who co-starred with Elvis Presley in Girls! Girls! Girls! and with Jerry Lewis in The Nutty Professor, has died at the age of 84, according to US media.
Her son told the Hollywood Reporter she had been in a hospice for some time with Alzheimer's disease.
She is also remembered for her role in action movie The Poseidon Adventure.
Stevens worked in television, too, on series such as Murder She Wrote and Magnum, P.I.
Born in Mississippi as Estelle Caro Eggleston, she had a daughter at the age of 16 before moving into modelling and acting.
Her friend and manager, Maria Calabrese, said: "It was an honour and a privilege to have worked with Stella, who was one of the most wonderful and gifted people I have ever worked with."
Stevens won a Golden Globe for her 1959 film debut as a chorus girl in Say One for Me, which also starred Bing Crosby and Debbie Reynolds.
She also directed two films - The Ranch (1989) and The American Heroine (1979).
Stevens modelled for Playboy multiple times and was Playmate of the Month in January 1960.