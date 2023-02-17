Ex-officers plead not guilty over Tyre Nichols death
Five former Memphis police officers charged with murder over the death of Tyre Nichols have pleaded not guilty in their first court appearance.
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith were involved in the arrest of Mr Nichols on 7 January.
They were taken into custody after an internal investigation by the Memphis Police Department.
Mr Nichols' death sparked protests against police brutality in the US.
The judge confirmed the five defendants had pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Judge James Jones Jr. asked for patience as lawyers build their cases.
"This case may take some time," he said to the defendants standing before him alongside their lawyers at the Shelby County Criminal Court.
"We do ask for your continued patience and your continued civility in this case," he said.
The judge acknowledged the high emotions involved in the case before a person confirmed the family of Tyre Nichols were present in the courtroom.
The ex-officers, dressed in suits and wearing black face masks, stood silently beside their legal representatives.
None spoke during the short hearing. Their lawyers confirmed the not guilty pleas when asked by the judge.
The former officers are currently out on bond, meaning they are not in prison, with the next scheduled hearing due on 1 May.