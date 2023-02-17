Tyre Nichols: Ex-officers plead not guilty over his death
Five former Memphis police officers charged with murder over the death of Tyre Nichols have pleaded not guilty in their first court appearance.
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith were involved in the arrest of Mr Nichols on 7 January.
They were fired after an internal investigation by the Memphis Police Department.
Mr Nichols' death sparked protests against police brutality in the US.
The judge confirmed the five defendants had pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Judge James Jones Jr. asked for patience as lawyers build their cases.
"This case may take some time," he said to the defendants standing before him alongside their lawyers at the Shelby County Criminal Court.
"We do ask for your continued patience and your continued civility in this case," he said.
Members of Mr Nichols family were present in the courtroom along with their legal representative, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump.
Mr Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells spoke to reporters outside the court and reflected on seeing the ex-officers in person.
"They didn't even have the courage to look at me in my face," she said.
She promised to attend every court date until "we get justice for my son".
The ex-officers, dressed in suits and wearing black face masks, stood silently beside their legal representatives during the brief court appearance.
None spoke during the short hearing. Their lawyers confirmed the not guilty pleas when asked by the judge.
The officers were arrested and taken into custody on 26 January after the Memphis police reviewed bodycam footage of the 29-year-old's violent arrest.
In the footage, Mr Nichols can be heard calling for his mother as he is beaten by police after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving.
He was pepper sprayed, kicked and punched by the officers and died in hospital three days later.
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said the incident was "not just a professional failing," but "a failing of basic humanity toward another individual".
RowVaughn Wells previously told BBC News that it was the race of the victim - in this case her son - and not the race of the perpetrators that mattered.
"It's not about the colour of the police officer. We don't care if it's black, white, pink, purple. What they did was wrong," she said.
"And what they're doing to the black communities is wrong. We're not worried about the race of the police officer. We're worried about the conduct of the police officers."
The fall-out from the violent arrest has had ripple effects throughout the city.
In addition to the arrest of the five officers directly involved, several other staff members were fired and are being investigated.
Additionally, a special unit that was designed to fight crime in Memphis, has been disbanded for the time being.
The former officers are currently out on bond, meaning they are not in prison, with the next scheduled hearing due on 1 May.