Biden healthy, vigorous and fit for job, says doctor
- Published
US President Joe Biden remains healthy, vigorous and fit to successfully execute his duties, according to the White House physician.
Doctors gave the 80-year-old a three-hour physical examination on Thursday at a hospital in the Washington area.
It marked Mr Biden's second extensive physical exam since he took office in January 2021.
America's oldest ever president, he is widely expected soon to announce he will seek a second term in office.