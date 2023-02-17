Michigan derailment: No hazardous material spilled in second rail crash
- Published
A train carrying chemicals has derailed near Detroit but the carriage containing them stayed on the rails and officials say there has been no leak.
It was operated by Norfolk Southern, the same train company at the centre of the Ohio crash which caused a toxic plume over a huge area two weeks ago.
In the latest incident, about 30 train cars went off the tracks in Van Buren Township, Michigan.
There is an investigation but nothing has leaked, officials said.
The number of trail derailments, especially those involving freight, has come under scrutiny since the environmental disaster began unfolding in East Palestine, Ohio.
On 3 February, a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying several potentially dangerous chemicals derailed in the small town causing a huge fire and sparking fears among residents about the safety of the air and water.
Government officials have said both are safe, but thousands of fish in the Ohio River have died and residents have raised concerns about head aches and nausea.
A dangerous chemical known as vinyl chloride which leaked in the crash was burned before it could explode.
Norfolk Southern railway has faced a backlash from residents after representatives from the firm failed to attend a public town meeting to address concerns about the toxic chemical spill.
During the most recent incident in Michigan, a Norfolk Southern train on Thursday derailed at about 8.30am local time (1330 GMT).
Most of the train cars were empty, while one carrying the potentially dangerous chemical, liquid chlorine, was decoupled from the cars that were overturned, according to Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.
She said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had responded to the incident. The liquid chlorine car was the first to be cleared from the scene, she added.
The EPA confirmed air quality in the area was normal, and no hazardous materials were released into the soil or waterways, local officials said.
No injuries were reported either, township officials said.