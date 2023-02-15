Buffalo shooting: Relative lunges at gunman before sentencing
- Published
A gunman who killed 10 people in a racially-motivated shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket last year has been sentenced to life in prison at a dramatic hearing.
Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty to 25 counts, including first-degree murder and terrorism motivated by hate.
Ahead of the sentencing on Wednesday, a family member rushed towards Gendron but was constrained by security.
Family members shared emotional impact statements.
Barbara Massey, whose sister Katherine was killed, said to the gunman: "You are going to come to our city and decide you don't like black people. Man, you don't know a [...] thing about black people. We're human."
Zaire Goodman, who was injured, suffers from survivor's guilt, his mother told the courtroom.
"He is dealing with the pain that I as a mother cannot bear," Zeneta Everhart said.
"On that day this terrorist made the choice that the value of a black human meant nothing to him… whatever the sentence is that [the gunman] receives, it will never be enough."
Brian Talley lost family member Geraldine Talley in the shooting.
He said: "I forgive you, but I forgive you not for your sake, but for mine and for this black community."
All of the 10 people killed were black. Three others were wounded.
Investigators said the gunman researched the racial makeup of Buffalo, which is 200 miles (321km) away from his house in Conklin, New York, before his attack.
Wearing bullet-resistant armour, he then streamed the 14 May attack after writing online how he had been inspired by other racially-motivated shootings.
The gunman is not eligible for parole.
Speaking to the courtroom, he said: "I shot and killed people because they were black. Looking back now, I can't believe I actually did it.
"I believed what I read online and acted out of hate. I know I can't take it back, but I wish I could, and I don't want anyone to be inspired by me and what I did."
New York state no longer allows the death penalty.