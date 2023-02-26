Alex Murdaugh trial: Power, privilege, and the downfall of a dynasty

Taken together, witness testimony from the night renders an image of Mr Murdaugh hellbent on insulating his son. He roamed from room to room, they said, trying to speak to the teenagers. A nurse said he looked like he was trying to "orchestrate something". One passenger, Connor Cook, said in a deposition he was told by Mr Murdaugh "to keep my mouth shut". He was scared, he said, "them being who they are".