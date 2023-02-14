The King's Singers says Christian college axed gig over sexuality
A Grammy award-winning a cappella group has said a Christian college in Florida abruptly cancelled a performance over the sexuality of some of its members.
The King's Singers, founded in Cambridge, UK, said it was given just two hours' notice of Pensacola Christian College's (PCC) decision to axe the gig last Saturday.
PCC said a performer "maintained a lifestyle that contradicts Scripture".
The college defended its "sincerely held beliefs".
"The college cannot knowingly give an implied or direct endorsement of anything that violates Holy Scripture, the foundation for our sincerely held beliefs," the school said in a statement.
"PCC cancelled a concert with The King's Singers upon learning that one of the artists openly maintained a lifestyle that contradicts Scripture."
In a statement posted on social media on Monday, The King's Singers said the incident was the first time a performance had been cancelled at short notice in its 55-year history.
"It has become clear to us, from a flood of correspondence from students and members of the public, that these concerns related to the sexuality of members of our group," the British group said.
"Our belief is that music can build a common language that allows people with different views and perspectives to come together," it said.
The group also said it had previously performed at the college without issue and it was aware of the school's fundamentalist Christian background.
"We look forward to seeing our friends in northern Florida again soon, in a context where we're celebrated for who we are, as well as for the music we make."
Sharing information here about the short-notice cancellation of our recent concert in Florida: pic.twitter.com/J8RxfN2147— The King's Singers (@kingssingers) February 13, 2023
The college's statement said the group "were given full remuneration" despite the show not going ahead.
It declined to provide further information when asked about the reasons for its decision.
Pensacola Christian College is a Christian school of about 4,000 students based in north-west Florida.
The school "educates students based on biblical values", according to its website.
"Pensacola Christian College maintains a Christian-traditional philosophy of education in contrast to humanistic, progressive systems of education.
"This philosophy is based on the word of God and is rooted in objective reality and absolutes, as opposed to relativism."
One section of the school's website said "the Scripture forbids any form of sexual immorality including adultery, fornication, homosexuality".
The King's Singers, which won Best Classical Crossover Album at the 2009 Grammys, confirmed it plans to continue a North America tour this week with performances in Canada.