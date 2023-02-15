Sex-trafficking investigation into Republican Matt Gaetz dropped
US federal investigators will not charge Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz for sex-trafficking crimes, US media report.
His lawyers also released a statement that said the case had been dropped.
The two-year investigation tried to determine whether the congressman had crossed state or international borders to have sex with underage girls.
Mr Gaetz, a loyal ally of former President Donald Trump, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
"We have just spoken with the Department of Justice and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation... [into] allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges," his lawyers said on Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors informed witnesses of the decision earlier in the day.
The hardline Republican was one of several subjects of the investigation, which began in 2020 and saw several of Mr Gaetz's associates - including a former girlfriend - testifying after reaching plea deals with the government.
Before Mr Trump left office, Mr Gaetz asked him for a wide-ranging preemptive pardon for any crimes he may have committed, sources told CBS News, the BBC's US partner.
Mr Trump later denied that Mr Gaetz had appealed to him personally for a pardon, without addressing whether such a request could have been directed through White House aides.
Mr Gaetz, 40, made headlines recently as one of the most prominent opponents to Republican Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House speaker.
He led a group of conservative Republicans who blocked the bid until Mr McCarthy agreed to several concessions and ultimately prevailed.