Former Disney executive and author Dave Hollis dies aged 47
Dave Hollis, a former distribution chief for Disney turned self-help author, has died age 47.
In a statement, Hollis' ex-wife, bestselling author Rachel Hollis, said the family was "devastated".
"I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them," she said.
Hollis' cause of death has not been determined, though he had recently been in hospital for "heart issues", a family spokesperson told US media outlets.
He died peacefully on Saturday night at his home near Austin, Texas.
"Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable," his ex-wife Rachel Hollis said.
Hollis worked for Disney for 17 years, including seven years as the company's head of distribution, before quitting in 2018 to join his ex-wife in her work ventures.
During his time at Disney, Hollis helped oversee the relaunch of the Star Wars franchise as well as hits including Frozen and Black Panther.
He told the Associated Press he had entered a corporate rut and felt like his new work with his wife was his "calling".
Rachel Hollis - who shares four children with Dave - has her own multimedia corporation called the Hollis Company and is a motivational speaker and the author of the bestseller, Girl, Wash your Face.
She has come under fire for her remarks in the past, including calling American abolitionist Harriet Tubman "unrelatable".
Together, the couple worked on livestreams, conference and podcasts, including one called Rise Together, about their marriage. The pair announced their divorce in 2020.
Dave Hollis also authored three books, including a self-help book called Get Out of Your Own Way.