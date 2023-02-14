Donald Trump loses $110k contempt of court appeal

The case lodged by New York officials is just one of the former president's many ongoing legal issues, which also include a Manhattan criminal investigation into the Trump Organization's practices, civil lawsuits over the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, a criminal investigation into allegations he improperly retained classified documents, a defamation case brought by a journalist who says Mr Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, and an investigation into allegations he attempted to interfere with the 2020 election in Georgia.