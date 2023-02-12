US military shoots down another flying object over Lake Huron
The US has shot down another unidentified flying object, this time over Lake Huron near the Canadian border, in what is the fourth such incident this month.
It was downed by Air Force and National Guard pilots on Sunday, Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said.
"Great work by all who carried out this mission," she said.
Washington has been on high alert since its military destroyed a suspected Chinese spy balloon on 4 February.
The incident on Sunday is the third time in as many days that an unidentified high-altitude object has been shot down by American fighter jets.
On Friday, President Joe Biden ordered an object to be shot down over Alaska. And on Saturday an object was shot down over the Yukon in north-west Canada.
Both the US and Canada are working to recover the remnants of the objects. The search in Alaska, however, has been hampered by Arctic conditions.
This is a developing story. More updates to follow.