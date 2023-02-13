U-Haul van driver strikes pedestrians in New York
Multiple pedestrians have been struck by a U-Haul rental van, in the Bay Ridge neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York City.
At least four people have been injured, police said.
The incident happened around 11:00 local time (16:00 GMT). A male suspect has been arrested in the nearby neighbourhood of Sunset Park.
Police are investigating a motive behind the incident.
In a tweet, New York City Councilman Justin Brannan called it a "rampage", adding that "several people were hit and badly injured".
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...