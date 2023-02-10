Mike Pence summoned to testify in criminal probe of Trump
Former US Vice-President Mike Pence has been issued with a legal summons to testify in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump.
The subpoena is reportedly linked to Mr Trump's bid to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith is also investigating Mr Trump's handling of classified files.
The subpoena piles pressure on Mr Pence as he considers a potential White House run against Mr Trump in 2024.
Failure to comply with such a summons could lead to serious legal consequences.
Sources told US media that the order was related to Mr Trump's efforts to quash the election result and the riot by his supporters at Capitol Hill on 6 January 2021.
The special counsel is also leading a parallel inquiry into whether Mr Trump mishandled classified documents that were found in a search of his Florida home.
Neither Mr Pence nor the Department of Justice confirmed that a subpoena had been issued.
The move marks a milestone in the two-year investigation, which was taken over by the special counsel in November.
Mr Trump publicly pressured his vice-president to attempt to block the transfer of power.
His refusal led Mr Trump to lash out at him, and saw Trump supporters chant "hang Mike Pence" as they stormed Congress during the riot.
The former vice-president is reportedly considering launching a White House bid in 2024. Mr Trump has already started his campaign.
Mr Pence, a former Indiana governor, had previously resisted testifying to the Democratic-led House of Representatives committee investigating the Capitol riot. That panel has since disbanded.
The latest move by the justice department could set up a fight over executive privilege - the legal doctrine that shields some presidential communications.
It is unclear if investigators will also seek to question Mr Pence about confidential files.
In January, aides to Mr Pence told US officials they had found classified documents at the former vice-president's home.
The search was conducted after similar documents were discovered at President Joe Biden's home in Delaware and at an office he used in Washington. Another special counsel, Robert Hur, is investigating the Biden files.
Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Mr Pence, told CNN on Wednesday that the FBI was expected to search the ex-vice-president's house for any additional documents "not too far off into the future".