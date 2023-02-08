This is what real Americans thought of the State of the Union

I think Biden has accomplished more in two years than most presidents of recent years - the Infrastructure Deal, Chips deal, adding more jobs to the market and steering us through the pandemic. He was the perfect successor to the former president as he leads with actions over words, for the purpose of the American people, and with unity as the goal for the country. That said, I do not think he should run again. I believe he will be too old for a second term - as will Trump.