Gabby Petito appears bruised and bloodied in new photo

A witness who saw the couple at a grocery store in Moab, Utah, on 12 August 2021, called police and reported that Mr Laundrie had hit Ms Petito and attempted to take her mobile phone and leave her stranded outside the store. Moab City Police Department officers later encountered the couple and interviewed them for almost an hour. Bodycam footage showed Ms Petito crying and complaining about her mental health to officers. She also said the couple had been arguing more frequently. A police report of the incident said Mr Laundrie claimed Ms Petito hit him after an argument. The officers recommended they spend the night apart, but did not file any charges. Ms Petito allegedly revealed her injuries to Moab police, who the family's lawyers say ignored her "and did nothing more to investigate or document the injury".