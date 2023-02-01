FBI search President Biden's home in Delaware
- Published
The FBI is searching President Joe Biden's home in Delaware as part of investigation into classified documents, his lawyer says.
In a statement, Mr Biden's attorney said the search was "planned" with the president's "full support".
CBS has reported that the investigation relates to a wider probe into the handling of classified documents.
The FBI has not commented on the search.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
