Footage shows Memphis Police brutally beating Tyre Nichols
- Published
Footage of a traffic stop that has seen five ex-Memphis police officers charged with murder appears to show them taking turns to brutally kick and punch a motorist.
Tyre Nichols, 29, is heard crying out repeatedly for his mother during the arrest in Memphis on 7 January.
The videos show a Taser being used on Mr Nichols before he flees. Clips then show him being held down and beaten.
Protests are planned on Friday night in Memphis and other US cities.
Police initially said Mr Nichols had been stopped on suspicion of reckless driving, which has not been substantiated. He died in hospital three days later, on 10 January.
US President Joe Biden said in a statement: "Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols' death."