NYC bike path killer Sayfullo Saipov convicted of murder
An Islamic extremist who killed eight people when he intentionally sped a lorry down a New York City bike path has been convicted of murder.
Sayfullo Saipov, 34, shouted "God is great" in Arabic as he emerged from the truck during the rampage in Manhattan.
The Uzbekistan native was shot by police, and asked to hang an Islamic State group flag at his hospital bed.
Saipov could now face the death penalty for what was the city's deadliest terrorist attack since 9/11.
The last time someone was executed in the state was 1963.
Six people died at the scene and two more in hospital. Twelve others were injured.
Shortly after the attack, then-President Donald Trump called for Saipov's execution, and he reinstated federal executions after a 17-year moratorium in 2020.
Under President Biden, federal executions were once again halted. But last autumn, the justice department said it would seek the death penalty for Saipov.
"He turned a bike path into his battlefield," said prosecutor Jason Richman on Tuesday. "He was happy about the terrorist attack he unleashed."
In court, the jury heard how Saipov had spent a year planning the attack, and chose Halloween because more people were likely to be out.
His defence attorney said he had expected to die and become a martyr.