George Santos: Drag queen claims embroil embattled congressman

There is little indication yet of where Mr Santos, who ran his campaign as an openly gay Republican, stands on the right's anti-drag legislation and rhetoric - but he has embraced other anti-LGBT talking points prevalent in some Republican circles. In 2020, he said same-sex couples are "an attack on the family unit" and children raised in such households tend to grow up "troubled". He is also an enthusiastic supporter of the Florida law that restricts LGBT education in primary schools, labelled "Don't Say Gay" by its critics.