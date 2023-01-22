California shooting suspect dead after 10 killed
- Published
The body of a suspect in a shooting at a dance venue near Los Angeles that left 10 people dead has been found by police.
The county sheriff said the 72-year-old man had shot and killed himself inside a white van officers had surrounded.
Armed officers closed in on the vehicle in Torrance, California more than 12 hours after the shooting.
Ten other people were injured in the incident in the Monterey Park area and some are in critical condition.