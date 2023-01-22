US files: Six more classified documents seized at Biden home

Secret service personnel at Biden home in Wilmington, 15 Jan 23Reuters
Secret service personnel at Joe Biden's home in Wilmington last week

US Department of Justice (DoJ) investigators have found six more classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden's home in Delaware, a lawyer for the president says.

Some documents seized at the Wilmington home on Friday were from his time as a senator and others from his tenure as vice president.

Lawyer Bob Bauer said "personally handwritten notes" and "surrounding materials" were also taken away.

The search lasted 13 hours.

