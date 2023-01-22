US files: Six more classified documents seized at Biden home
- Published
US Department of Justice (DoJ) investigators have found six more classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden's home in Delaware, a lawyer for the president says.
Some documents seized at the Wilmington home on Friday were from his time as a senator and others from his tenure as vice president.
Lawyer Bob Bauer said "personally handwritten notes" and "surrounding materials" were also taken away.
The search lasted 13 hours.