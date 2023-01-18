Elvis Presley's Graceland estate will stay in family after Lisa Marie's death
- Published
Elvis Presley's iconic Graceland mansion will stay in the family after the death of his only chid, Lisa Marie Presley.
The 54-year-old singer died last week after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Presley's three daughters, Riley, Harper and Finley, will inherit the Tennessee estate, according to a representative.
Presley became the sole heir to Graceland and its 17,500 sq ft (1,626 sq m) mansion when she turned 25.
The mansion, which was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2006, was opened to the public as a museum in 1982 following the death of Presley's father five years earlier.
It brings in more than 600,000 visitors each year and is second only to the White House as the most visited home in the United States, according to the estate's website.
A representative for Graceland did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the estate would remain open to the public.
Last week, a family representative said Presley would be buried near her father and late son at the estate. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son, Ben," a representative for her daughter said.
Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, took his own life in August 2020 aged 27.
Days before her death, Presley visited Graceland to celebrate what would have been Elvis's 88th birthday on 8 January.
Following the news of her death, well-wishers laid flowers and lit candles outside the property's gates.