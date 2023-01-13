House Republicans investigate Biden document discoveries
- Published
House Republicans are investigating the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden's home and office.
The inquiry comes as the White House faced questions over the timing of disclosing the files.
The first tranche of documents was found in November, just ahead of the 2022 midterm election that gave Republicans control of the lower chamber of Congress.
The newly empowered majority vowed to deeply scrutinise the Biden government.
On Monday, news of the first discovery emerged, followed by a subsequent disclosure of the second cache of documents on Thursday.
Also on Thursday Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the matter.
In a letter to the justice department announcing the investigation, Republican Jim Jordan, head of the House Judiciary committee, said the events "raise fundamental oversight questions that the Committee oversees" and questioned whether the department "actively concealed this information from the public on the eve of the 2022 election".
"The American people deserve transparency and accountability from our most-senior executive branch law enforcement officials," the letter reads.
It calls for relevant documents to be provided no later than 27 January.
The White House has said it has fully co-operated with the justice department inquiry and with all legal steps regarding disclosures upon discovery of the documents.