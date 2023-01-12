Classified documents found in Joe Biden's home garage in Delaware
A second batch of classified documents discovered by US President Joe Biden's aides were found at his home garage in Delaware, the White House said.
The documents contained Obama-Biden Administration records, a statement by Mr Biden's special counsel said.
A first batch of documents were found at a private office in Washington DC that Mr Biden used after his term as vice-president.
The matter is under review by the US Department of Justice.
Mr Biden's special counsel, Richard Sauber, said the president is fully cooperating with the Department of Justice to ensure the files are stored properly by the US National Archives.
The discovery of the documents have been called a political embarrassment for Mr Biden, as it comes during an ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump's own alleged mishandling of classified files.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Mr Biden said that his lawyers immediately notified officials when the first batch of files were discovered at the Penn Biden Center in November.
Mr Biden added the additional documents found were locked in a garage, "not sitting out in the street".
"People know I take classified material seriously," he said.
Mr Biden said his lawyers reviewed other places where documents were stored from his time as vice-president after the first files were found, and that review was completed on Wednesday evening.
"The lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of the documents," he said.
Mr Sauber said in a statement that the additional search uncovered "among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings".
All but one of the documents were found in a storage space inside the garage of Mr Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home, he said.
"One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room," Mr Sauber added. Lawyers also searched Mr Biden's Rehoboth Beach home, but found no additional files.
The first batch of files were found in a storage closet at the University of Pennsylvania's Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement by Mr Biden's personal lawyers as they were moving out of the space. They reportedly included intelligence information about Ukraine, Iran and the UK.
Mr Biden will now face questions about whether the newly discovered files hold sensitive information that could have jeopardised matters of US national security.
There are also questions about whether US Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to look into the handling of classified documents by Mr Biden, as was done in Mr Trump's case.
Mr Trump is currently under investigation by the justice department after more than 325 classified files - including some marked with Secret and Top Secret designations - were discovered over last year at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Investigators said they are looking at whether Mr Trump violated federal law by obstructing the document recovery process or destroying government materials.