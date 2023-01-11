Second batch of classified Biden files found - US media
US President Joe Biden's aides have found another batch of classified government records in a second location, according to US media.
The first cache of classified files were found in November at a private office in Washington DC that Mr Biden used after his time as vice-president.
The matter is currently under review by the US Department of Justice.
Former President Donald Trump is under criminal investigation for mishandling files with classified markings.
Mr Biden is currently facing oversight from a new Republican majority in the US House of Representatives.